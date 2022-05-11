Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday that she would work to build a strong alliance of opposition lawmakers in the Senate to continue the chamber's duty to check the executive branch.

"Balak ko pa ring maghanap ng kasama sa loob na patuloy na magfi-fizcalize sa executive gaano man siya kalakas tulad ng nakaraang 6 na taon," Hontiveros told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Based on partial and unofficial results as of 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Hontiveros was at 11th place, garnering 15,260,010 votes.

She is the only senatorial candidate allied with presidential candidate Leni Robredo to have clinched the "Magic 12."

Hontiveros said she would call on her fellow lawmakers in the body to fulfill their duty as an institution and to continue to push for laws that would benefit the majority of Filipinos.

"Ano man ang ipakitang ugali ng bagong executive asahan ko ang Senado na pinakamananawagan para diyan at mag-e-exercise niyan at 'yun sana ang asahan sa Senado," she said.

As Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s presidency looms, Hontiveros said she wouldn't be alone in her fight, as she believes the Senate's "independence" would be preserved.

"Gaano man kahirap tingnan 'yung scenario na gano'n e talagang tatrabahuin ko na magkaroon ng isang tunay at malakas na minorya sa Senado at maging bahagi ng isang Senado na gaano man kahirap gawin sa ilalim ng mukhang papasok na administrasyon," she said.

Meanwhile, the supposed irregularities and problems faced during the conduct of the 2022 elections should be explained and clarified, the opposition senator said.

"Kung healing ay pag-imbestiga at pagresolba sa mga binanggit ni VP Leni na kailangang linawin, i-settle satisfactoraly tungkol sa conduct ng elections," she said.

Hontiveros also thanked her supporters for trusting her once more: "Taos puso ring nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nagtiwala at nagtaya sa 'RisaPa' na adbokasiya ko."

--TeleRadyo, May 11, 2022