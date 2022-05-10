Senatorial candidate Risa Hontiveros during the Leni - Kiko People’s Rally held at the General Trias Sports Park in Cavite on March 4, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros is the only candidate from the opposition who is poised to win a Senate seat while action star Robin Padilla maintained his top ranking, based on partial and unofficial results on Tuesday morning.

Hontiveros, who ran under the Akbayan party, is at No. 11 of the Senate race, garnering 15,019,206 votes as of 8:45 a.m., with nearly 96 percent of election returns transmitted.

She is the lone senatorial candidate allied with presidential candidate Leni Robredo who is projected to enter the Senate Magic 12.

In the 2016 senatorial elections, Hontiveros placed 8th when she ran under the administration slate led by the Liberal Party.

Majority of the candidates in the Magic 12 are with the UniTeam alliance of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who are both poised to win the presidency and vice presidency, respectively.

Meanwhile, Padilla, who ran under the ruling party PDP-Laban, continued to lead the Senate race with 30,505,036 votes.

The following are in the current Senate Magic 12:

1. Robin Padilla

2. Loren Legarda

3. Raffy Tulfo

4. Sherwin Gatchalian

5. Francis "Chiz" Escudero

6. Mark Villar

7. Alan Peter Cayetano

8. Juan Miguel Zubiri

9. Joel Villanueva

10. JV Ejercito

11. Risa Hontiveros

12. Jinggoy Estrada

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay is at 13th place, though pre-election surveys earlier projected him to enter the Senate Magic 12.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, political analyst Julio Teehankee said incumbent officials and those with name recall such as celebrities and members of political dynasties have an advantage in senatorial elections.

"Basta kapag sikat ka, matunog pangalan mo, it's the pathway to a Senate seat," Teehankee said of name recall.

