Actor and senatorial candidate Robin Padilla talks to the crowd at the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam miting de avance in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Actor Robin Padilla took an early lead in the Senate race in the national polls, based on partial and unofficial results on Monday night.

Padilla, who belongs to PDP-Laban, garnered 12,491,886 votes as of 8:17 p.m. with 46.93 percent of election returns transmitted.

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda is at second place with 12,237,106 votes, while Raffy Tulfo, who is known for his radio show and Youtube channel, came in third with 11,718,657 votes.

Other candidates who made it to the early "Magic 12" included Win Gatchalian, Chiz Escudero, Mark Villar, Alan Peter Cayetano, Joel Villanueva, Migz Zubiri, Risa Hontiveros, JV Ejercito, and Jinggoy Estrada.

Placing 13th, 14th and 15th are Herbert Bautista, Jojo Binay, and Gibo Teodoro.

Completing the Top 20 Guillermo Eleazar, Harry Roque, Chel Diokno, Gringo Honasan and Larry Gadon.

The official canvassing of votes for senatorial candidates and party-list will be done by the Comelec, sitting as National Board of Canvassers.

