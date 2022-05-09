MANILA - Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who is currently poised to earn a seat in the Senate, vowed to be a "working senator" once he is proclaimed.

Tulfo is currently at third place with 18,881,373 votes as of 12:02 a.m. based on partial, unofficial results from the Commission on Elections.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, he said he is very happy with his current position considering that he did not have the campaign machinery nor the endorsements that could have further increased his votes.

"Expected ko na talagang hindi ako mag-number one, at kung mag-number one man, makahabol pa, imposible, milagro. Pero okay na sa akin ang number 3, happy-ng happy na ako," Tulfo said, noting that he was not able to go around the country that much as well.

(I did not expect to be number one, and if it would be a miracle if I end up in first place. But this is fine with me, I am very happy in third place.)

When asked what kind of senator he will be, Tulfo said he will ensure that taxpayers' money won't be wasted on him.

"Maasahan ng taong bayan ang isang Raffy Tulfo na magiging masipag na senador, working senator 'ika nga. Mag-aattend ako palagi sa mga hearing, hindi ako magiging absenero, at marami akong maiaambag sa Senado sapagkat for the past 20 years, marami na akong napakinggan na mga problema ng taong bayan at nabibigyan ko ng solusyon," he said.

(The people can expect a Raffy Tulfo who is a diligent senator, a working senator. I will always attend hearings, I will not be absent, and I will be able to contribute a lot to the Senate because for the past 20 years, I have been able to solve a lot of problems of the people.)

"And kung ako nga po ay naging masipag na private citizen, ano pa kaya po na ako ay isang senador na, na ako ay sinuswelduhan po ng taong bayan, so the more na dodoblehin ko po ang aking sipag," Tulfo added.

(And if I have been a diligent private citizen, what more now that I am a senator, and I am getting paid by the people, so I will work twice as hard.)

Tulfo said he will craft bills that will benefit employees and overseas Filipino workers, protecting them from abusive employers. His supporters and those seeking help may also continue to do so, as he can expand his office and help center now once he becomes senator.

He also said he will not be joining any political party and would remain independent, whoever the president will be.

"Hindi ako sasanib sa kaniyang partido dahil I would like to remain independent dahil ang aking loyalty ay sa taong bayan pa rin at hindi sa any particular party," Tulfo said.

(I will not join their party because I would like to remain independent, for my loyalty remains with the people and not to any particular party.)

Tulfo was the consistent top choice in the pre-election surveys. In the last survey released by Pulse Asia, the results showed 50.4 percent of Filipino voters would vote for broadcaster if the elections were held at the time the opinion poll was conducted from April 16 to 21.

He is now behind frontrunner Robin Padilla and Antique Rep. Loren Legarda.

