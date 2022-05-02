Radio broadcaster Raffy Tulfo remains the top senatorial choice among Filipino voters, according to the latest and final April Pulse Asia survey released on May 2, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Radio broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is still the top choice in the 2022 senatorial race, according to latest and final April Pulse Asia survey released a week before the May 9 elections.

The survey showed 50.4 percent of Filipino voters would vote for broadcaster if the elections were held at the time the opinion poll was conducted from April 16 to 21.

His latest numbers are significantly lower than his 65.6 rating last March.

Pulse Asia also noted that less than half of likely Filipino voters, about 41 percent of them, already have a complete senatorial slate to choose in the May 9 polls.

"More than half of the probable winners in the May 2022 senatorial election are either former or incumbent lawmakers," the research firm said.

Trailing Tulfo is Antique Rep. Loren Legarda with a rating of 49.4 percent. Like Tulfo, Legarda's numbers experienced a drop from her 58.3 percent rating in March.

Other senatorial bets who have a "statistical chance of winning" in the May 9 polls are:

• Actor Robin Padilla (42.9 percent)

• Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (42.3 percent)

• Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero (38.6 percent)

• Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (37 percent)

• Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri (37 percent)

• Former Public Works and Highways Sec. Mark Villar (35.9 percent)

• Former Sen. JV Ejercito (34.3 percent)

• Former Vice President Jejomar Binay (32.5 percent)

• Sen. Risa Hontiveros (32.3 percent)

• Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (32.3 percent)

Most of the senatorial bets in the Top 12 have been consistently leading previous Pulse Asia surveys, except for Sen. Joel Villanueva and former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, who both did not make the cut in the latest and final opinion poll.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, remain the frontrunners in the presidential and vice-presidential races in the latest April Pulse Asia survey.

Marcos Jr. maintained his 56 percent rating, while Duterte experienced a one-point drop in her numbers; she is now at 55 percent.

Senator Manny Pacquiao, meanwhile, overtook Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso at the third spot in the said survey, trailing behind second-placer Vice President Leni Robredo.

