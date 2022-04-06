Raffy Tulfo is still top senatorial choice in March Pulse Asia survey

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, who maintains his lead in the latest Pulse Asia survey conducted from March 17 to 21, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — Radio broadcaster and online personality Raffy Tulfo is still the frontrunner in the 2022 senatorial race, according to the latest results of the March Pulse Asia pre-election survey released Wednesday.

Photo from Pulse Asia

Data from the research firm showed that Tulfo, 62, is the top choice of Filipino voters for senator, with 65.6 percent of respondents saying they would vote for him if the elections were held at the time the survey was conducted from March 17 to 21.

Tulfo’s rating slightly decreased by 1.3 points from his 66.9 percent rating last February.

According to Pulse Asia, the following candidates have a “statistical chance of winning” the senatorial race in May, aside from Tulfo:

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda (58 percent)

Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (56.4 percent)

Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero (54.4 percent)

Former public works and highways Sec. Mark Villar (52.4 percent)

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian (50.3 percent)

Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri (50.1 percent)

Sen. Joel Villanueva (43.9 percent)

Actor Robin Padilla (42.5 percent)

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay (42.5 percent)

Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada (36.5 percent)

Former Sen. JV Ejercito (35.9 percent)

Sen. Risa Hontiveros (35.6 percent)

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista (34.3 percent)

The same senatorial candidates led the survey conducted in February.

Pulse Asia also noted that 58 percent of voters already have a complete senatorial slate in mind.

The survey has a 2 percent error margin, and involved 2,400 respondents aged 18 years old and above from all over the country.

For his part, senatorial candidate Luke Espiritu of the Partidong Lakas ng Masa said that the recent survey results showed that more Filipinos are open to platforms.

From 0.7 in February, he noted that his numbers doubled to 2.8 percent in March.

"Sinasalamin ng survey ang ang nakikita natin sa pag-iikot sa mga komunidad sa buong bansa. Sawa na ang mga Pilipino sa mga trapo at elitista, at uhaw sila sa pag-unlad ng kanilang mga kabuhayan sa pagwawakas ng kontraktwalisasyon at pagtataas ng sahod," Espiritu said in a statement.

(The surveys reflects our efforts to go around communities nationwide. Filipinos are tired of traditional politicians and elitists, and they are thirsty for progress in their livelihoods through ending contractualization and increasing their salaries.)

Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, remained the top choices for president and vice president in the said survey.

Marcos' numbers decreased by four points from 60 percent in February, to 56 percent in March.

His closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, enjoyed a nine-point increase from 15 percent in February, to 24 percent in March.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: