Majority or minority? 'Senior' Cayetano remains mum on Senate bloc pick

Sen. Pia Cayetano holds a press conference Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Senate building in Pasay City. Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB

MANILA –– Sen. Pia Cayetano on Thursday remained vague on whether she would join the majority or minority bloc in the incoming 19th Congress, but said her status as the "second most senior senator" would be a factor in her decision.

"I am the second most senior senator now in the Senate. I come from the 13th Congress... 2004 ako. So I have on my shoulders a very important role to play," Cayetano said when asked which bloc she would join.

Cayetano said she planned to become a "role model" to neophyte and junior senators, similar to her previous "mentors" such as Joker Arroyo, Miriam Defensor Santiago, and Juan Flavier.

"I feel like, wow, the baton has passed. I'm holding that baton now. So to answer kung saan ko ilalagay sarili ko (where I would place myself), I think my most important role is to be a role model in the Senate, to ensure we pass meaningful laws," Cayetano said.

Cayetano note she was in the minority bloc for one Congress, but said the alliance was irrelevant to the work she had done.

"I cannot even distinguish the role I played whether majority or minority because I was grounded on very simple principe: I do my best and fight for the Filipino people."

Cayetano and brother Alan Peter are being wooed by both the majority, led by Sen. Migz Zubiri, and the minority, presumably led by Sen. Koko Pimentel.

Zubiri is eyeing to form a "supermajority" in the Senate but denied it would be a "rubber stamp" of incoming President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s pet bills.