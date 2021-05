Palace confident that Marawi 'completely rebuilt' before Duterte steps down

Watch more in iWantTFC

Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that the war-torn southern city of Marawi would be "completely rebuilt" before President Rodrigo Duterte bows out of office next year.

The start of the firefight between authorities and Islamic State-inspired Maute group marked its fourth anniversary on Sunday. The battle dragged on for five months, displacing residents and destroying the city.

"Ang pangako po ng Presidente, babangon muli po ang Marawi. Ang pangako po niya ay sa kaniyang termino," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.



"We have a year, roughly a year bago po matapos ang termino ng Presidente. And I think the target can be met that Marawi will be completely rebuilt at the end of the term of the President," he said in a press briefing.

(The President promised that Marawi would rise again within his term. We have roughly a year before the President's term ends.)

A demolition crew tears down buildings near the Grand Mosque in Marawi City on September 4, 2019 as part of rehabilitation efforts in the Lanao Del Sur capital. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News/File

The city's Mayor Majul Gandamra earlier Monday called on lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the Marawi compensation bill, which he said would help residents build back their lives.



Government has spent billions for the rehabilitation of Marawi, said Roque.

"Ang pagsuporta naman ng Presidente ay depende kung magkano talaga iyong ilalaan," he said of the compensation bill.

(The support of the President depends on how much funds will be allotted.)