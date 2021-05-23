Lawmakers urged to prioritize passage of Marawi compensation bill

MANILA - Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra on Monday called on lawmakers to prioritize the passage of the Marawi compensation bill, which he said would help residents build back their lives.

The local government has so far approved 2,437 building permits, of which 482 were houses, Gandamra said. Of 96 barangays, 72 have gone back to normal four years after the siege, he added.

"'Di po totoo na wala pang nakakabalik. In some parts of the most affected area meron na pong nakabalik," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It's not true that no one has yet to return. In some parts of the most affected area, residents have returned.)

"We are urging our legislators na bigyan ng prayoridad ang pagpasa ng compensation bill. Mas kailangan po ang tulong para sa ating mga indibidwal na gustong bumalik dito sa Marawi City."

(We are urging our legislators to prioritize the passage of the compensation bill. Our residents who want to go back to the city need assistance.)

The city had to clear unexploded ordnance and other debris in the ground zero which was achieved in February last year, Gandamra added.

"Patuloy po ang reconstruction sa loob, kasama po dyan kalsada, drainages and even vertical infrastructures," he said.

(Reconstruction continues inside, including roads, drainages, and even vertical infrastructures.)