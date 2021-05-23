MULTIMEDIA

Four years after Marawi siege: Then and Now

Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

It’s been four years since the first shots were fired between government security forces and the ISIS-linked Maute group in what would eventually be a 5 month-long battle for the Islamic City of Marawi.

Residents living within the battle’s “ground zero” remain displaced and have yet to return home. Civic leaders have called out the slow pace of the rehabilitation as thousands remain in temporary shelters.

For Task Force Bangon Marawi — the group leading the charge in the rehabilitation — they are right on track. They said that “ground zero” remains off limits to give way to the rehabilitation of the 26-km road network in the city and that the project is more than halfway done. The group expects that by October, residents who have approved building permits can return and start rebuilding their homes.

In this slideshow are images from the city — taken right after the battle and from today — to show the rehabilitation progress on public infrastructure. From the bullet-ridden walls to the fresh paint. From destroyed roads to new pavement. And a glimpse of what awaits residents when they return.

THEN: The damaged Marawi Grand Mosque. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

NOW: Ongoing rehabilitation of the Marawi Grand Mosque four years after the siege. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

THEN: The damaged Marawi Grand Mosque. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

NOW: Ongoing rehabilitation of the Marawi Grand Mosque taken on May 2021. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

THEN: The Grand Mosque in the main battle area of Marawi City after five months of fighting between government troops and ISIS-influenced terrorists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

NOW: The Grand Mosque in the main battle area of Marawi City four years after the siege. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

THEN: The main battle area of Marawi City after five months of fighting between government troops and ISIS-influenced terrorists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

NOW: The main battle area of Marawi City four years after the siege. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

THEN: The main battle area of Marawi City after five months of fighting between government troops and ISIS-influenced terrorists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

NOW: The main battle area of Marawi City four years after the siege. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News

THEN: The Bato Mosque in the main battle area of Marawi City after five months of fighting between government troops and ISIS-influenced terrorists. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

NOW: The Bato Mosque relocated to another site four years after the siege. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News