Black Nazarene devotees 'generally followed health protocols': police

MANILA - Majority of devotees of the Black Nazarene followed health protocols and observed physical distancing during the celebration of its feast on Saturday, the Metro Manila police said Sunday.

Some 400,000 devotees gathered at the Quiapo Church from Friday to Saturday, according to spokesperson Lt. Col. Jenny Tecson.

"Generally, as a whole, masasabi naman po nating nasunod naman po ang minimum health standard protocols. But may areas po na minimal po na medyo nakalimot, but somehow na-remind naman po sila. Generally po, naging peaceful ang ating selebrasyon," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Generally, as a whole, we can say that the minimum health standard protocols were followed. There were areas that kind of forgot to observe it but devotees there were somehow reminded. The celebration was generally peaceful.)

"Sa side po ng PNP at saka organizers, talaga naman pong nagtulong-tulong sila d'yan."

(The PNP and the organizers really coordinated.)

The Department of Health (DOH) reported to Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso on Saturday alleged crowding around Quiapo Church during the annual Catholic tradition.