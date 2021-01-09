DOH flags crowding at Nazareno feast; organizers say devotees disciplined

Devotees observe physical distancing as they hear Mass along Quezon Boulevard in Quiapo, Manila on the feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it reported to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno alleged crowding around Quiapo Church amid the commemoration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene despite limitations to mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing reports from the Manila City Hall, the DOH pointed out that photos of crowding reported to their office were supposedly taken early Saturday, where devotees just started flocking to Quiapo for the Feast.

“The DOH [is] in close coordination with the LGU of Manila to monitor the situation. The DOH also reiterated its call to devotees to opt for the virtual masses and refrain from physically visiting Quiapo,” the agency said in a statement.

“Authorities were quick to disperse said flocks and ensure strict implementation of physical distancing from outside of Quiapo Church up until España Blvd. and other roads," it added.

Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, earlier said the commemoration of the Black Nazarene has been peaceful, with thousands of devotees patiently lining up outside of Quiapo Church for the Mass.

A total of 15 masses are scheduled at the Quiapo Church throughout Saturday and only 400 people are allowed inside per mass. The church is disinfected every after mass, before the next set of devotees is allowed inside.

Meanwhile, Alex Irasga, working committee head of the Feast of Black Nazarene, told Teleradyo in an interview that devotees were disciplined, with no more traces of “organized chaos” from the previous years.

“Makikita niyo na ang mga tao ay sumusunod sa social distancing, may face mask, may face shield, may dalang contact tracing form o di naman kaya ay may QR code na binibigay, tapos ho ay sumusunod sa mga hijos na gawing disiplinado at organisado ang kanilang pagsisimba,” said Irasga.

(You could see that people are following social distancing and minimum health protocols. They also filled out contact tracing forms or QR codes. The hijos made sure that the Mass would be organized.)

Irasga pointed out, however, that the committee and the Manila Police District (MPD) had problems with ordering people to line up and maintain physical distancing in control points, but it has already been solved.

There were also some reports of crowding and violation of physical distancing measures whenever a priest went outside to spray Holy Water to devotees, but he said they are working on deploying more people to assist.

“'Yun hong nababanggit na tulakan, mangyari sinara po ang lahat ng control point. So nagkaroon ng buhos ng mga tao doon po sa mga control point. Noong sinara ho 'yung ibang control point, eh di naglilipatan 'yung mga deboto ng mapupuntahan, para hong nagkakaroon ng parang siksikan, pero naayos naman natin 'yan,” he explained.

(The pushing happened when the control points were closed. They did not follow the lines anymore and there was crowding when they wanted to go to another control point but we have already addressed that.)

Around 6,000 police officers were deployed around Quiapo for the annual Feast, the activities of which were limited due to the pandemic. The annual grand procession of the Black Nazarene, the Traslacion, which draws millions, was canceled.

The health department also told devotees who went physically to Quiapo to isolate, most especially if there are household members vulnerable to COVID-19.