K-Pop star G-Dragon to launch anti-drug foundation

K-pop star G-Dragon said on Thursday he would launch an anti-drug foundation to help people after he was cleared of allegations of illegal drug use.

Galaxy Corporation, a new agency for G-Dragon whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, held a news conference in Seoul to officially state their star is free from the drug use charges and announce his future plans.

Police had been investigating the singer and rapper and decided not to charge him after they had not obtained testimonies to support the charges against him, Yonhap News Agency reported.

G-Dragon's former agency YG Entertainment said on Wednesday (December 20) they wished the singer well "in his new start". His contract with YG reportedly expired in June and there has since been speculation over the former leader of the group BIGBANG’s next move.

(Production: Jimin Jung, Heejung Jung)