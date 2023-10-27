K-pop star G-Dragon denies drug use: report

K-pop superstar G-Dragon. Photo: xxxibgdrgn/Instagram

MANILA — K-pop superstar G-Dragon denied Friday use of illegal drugs after he was booked for investigation by South Korean authorities.

The 35-year-old rapper, who rose to fame as the leader of boy group BIGBANG, made the denial in a statement issued through his lawyer, news agency Yonhap reported.

“I’ve never used drugs,” he said in the statement quoted by Yonhap.

“I'll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me,” he added.

The artist, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, also faced drug use accusations in 2011.

At the time, G-Dragon reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware that he consumed the substance. Prosecutors eventually decided to drop the case.

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean entertainer to face police investigation on drug charges, following actors Lee Sun-kyun and Yoo Ah-in.

Earlier this year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures against drug traffickers.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.