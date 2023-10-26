Agencies deny BTS, other K-pop stars involved in drugs

Le Sserafim's Kim Chaewon, BTS, (G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon. Photo from artists' social media pages​

(UPDATE) Several K-pop companies, including the one that manages supergroup BTS, dispelled on Thursday rumors that their artists are involved in drug cases, as a number of South Korean entertainers face police investigation over alleged drug use.

According to K-pop news website Soompi, rumors surrounding various K-pop stars surfaced online after it was reported that more celebrities had been booked by police on drug charges, following BIGBANG's G-Dragon.

BTS' label Big Hit Music denied that the septet are involved in the controversy, Soompi reported.

"BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor and [the rumor] is not true in the slightest," Big Hit said, as per the Soompi article.

"We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumors.," it added.

Based on a separate Soompi article, the management companies of Le Sserafim and (G)I-DLE also denied that the girl groups' respective leaders Kim Chaewon and Jeon Soyeon were also involved in the issue.

"The rumors about Kim Chaewon are not true at all," Source Music said of their artist, who recently took a break due to a flu and is set to resume promotions in November.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's agency Cube Entertainment said, "The drug rumors are groundless," adding it would also take "strong action" against those spreading rumors.

Another singer, Park Sun-joo, was also rumored to be involved in drugs but her agency has denied this.

Aside from G-Dragon, "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun is also under police investigation for alleged drug use.

South Korea has extremely tough legislation on illegal drugs, and even Koreans who take drugs like marijuana legally overseas risk prosecution upon returning to their home country.

This year, President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures to eliminate drug traffickers, saying his country was no longer "drug-free."

Earlier this month, actor Yoo Ah-in, who starred in films such as "Burning" and "#Alive," was indicted for alleged drug use.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse



