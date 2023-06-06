South Korean rapper G-Dragon. Photo: Instagram/@xxxibgdrgn



K-pop superstar G-Dragon's contract with his longtime management company YG Entertainment has expired, but the agency plans to discuss a new agreement with the artist, according to reports.

An unnamed official from YG confirmed to news agency Yonhap that G-Dragon's exclusive contract with the entertainment company has expired.

But YG is still working with G-Dragon, best known as the leader of iconic boy band Big Bang, for commercials and other activities, Yonhap reported.

According to the report, YG plans to discuss an additional contract with G-Dragon "when he resumes his musical activities."

In January, G-Dragon dropped a video on his YouTube channel, revealing that he was "preparing an album."

Prior to the contract expiration, G-Dragon was the sole Big Bang member who remained signed under YG, which launched the boy band in 2006.

His bandmates Taeyang and Daesung left YG in December 2022, with Taeyang moving to YG's subsidiary The Black Label.

T.O.P, who recently announced his withdrawal from the group, parted ways with YG in February 2022.

Dubbed the "Kings of K-pop," Big Bang helped spread the "Korean wave" internationally, with hit songs such as "Fantastic Baby" and "Bang Bang Bang."

Originally a five-member band, Seungri left the group in 2019 after figuring in a prostitution mediation controversy.

