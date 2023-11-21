G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG arrives at Nohyeon Police Station in Incheon, South Korea, 06 November 2023, to undergo his first questioning over suspicions of drug use. EPA-EFE/Yonhap

K-pop superstar G-Dragon tested negative in drug tests on his hair and nail samples, according to reports.

The 35-year-old rapper, who rose to fame as the leader of boy band BIGBANG, is under police investigation over suspected use of illegal drugs.

South Korea's National Forensic Service notified police of the negative drug test result on G-Dragon's fingernails and toenails, Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday.

The development came a day after authorities disclosed a negative drug test result on the artist's hair sample.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, earlier denied the allegations against him.

"I have not committed drug-related crimes," he said as he appeared for police questioning in Incheon City earlier this month.

G-Dragon is the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to be probed for alleged drug use, following "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun who was accused of using marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

Another high-profile actor, Yoo Ah-in, was also indicted for alleged drug use last October.

Earlier this year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures to eliminate drug traffickers, saying the country was no longer "drug-free."

G-Dragon was investigated for marijuana use in 2011, but he was released without indictment.

