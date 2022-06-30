Why the new First Lady stuck out her tongue during Marcos inauguration

MANILA—New President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.'s inauguration on Thursday was a historic and emotional day for him and his family.

That sign of relief and joy engulfing the Marcos family became evident the moment they arrived at the National Museum, with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos wiping her tears upon seeing the people waiting to witness her husband's swearing-in as the 17th president of the Philippines.

On stage, the First Lady, standing with Marcos Jr. and sons Sandro, Simon and Vincent, became more ecstatic when she got a full view of the crowd.

And after witnessing her husband taking his oath, Liza sweetly congratulated Marcos Jr. who, in turn, gave her a handkerchief so she could wipe off her tears.

Embarrassed by the cheering crowd, Liza teased the crowd back by making face.

Screengrab, TV Patrol

Meantime, their eldest son, Congressman Sandro, was also seen teary-eyed.

Marcos Jr. was controlling his emotions too while doing deep breaths.

His mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, meantime, walked towards the center stage with daughters, Senator Imee and Aimee, to have a photo with the new chief executive. She was also seen ecstatically staring at her son, Marcos, Jr.

Her other daughter, Irene Marcos-Araneta, failed to join the photo opportunity.

All these were witnessed by Marcos Jr's supporters who came to the event wearing red shirts with the message: "BBM. Isa ako sa 31M" (BBM. I am one of the 31 million) or the number of votes he garnered in the May 9 elections.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, whose term ended at 12 noon on Thursday, read the order proclaiming Marcos Jr as the winner in the presidential elections.

Vice President Sara Duterte attended the inauguration ceremony and showed her strong support to her running mate.

Former presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Arroyo also graced the event along with many senators, congressmen, political allies, Cabinet members, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Celebrity Toni Gonzaga opened the ceremony by singing the national anthem, which was followed by an ecumenical prayer.

The Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines, along with government personnel, workers, athletes, farmers, public utility drivers, traffic personnel and other public servants, welcomed Marcos Jr with a parade.

The country's 17th president greeted them back by applauding them and waving at them.

The event was capped by Marcos Jr and his party exiting the National Museum while the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra played the inaugural song "Pilipinas Kong Mahal."

At the vin d'honneur for the new president, Papal Nuncio Most Reverend Charles John Brown led the diplomatic community in wishing Marcos Jr. well.

“We can only imagine the thoughts that are in your mind at this moment as you begin your presidency. The Filipino people have placed their hopes and trust in you; their hopes for a future that is prosperous, safe, equitable and just. I know that I speak for all the diplomats gathered here this afternoon when I say that we too in the international community harbor the same hopes for your presidency and for your nation, and that we pledge our cooperation and collaboration with your administration in achieving the success of your mandate," Brown said.

In response, Marcos Jr. thanked the diplomatic community and assured his support to calls to address climate change, and stressed his call for unity among nations.

"We can only go from here to strength and to strength and to strength. And that is what I look forward to, that the day will come when we can say that we have built upon the strong foundation that we came upon," he said.

On Friday, Marcos Jr will mark his first official function as commander-in-chief by attending a military event in Clark, Pampanga.

