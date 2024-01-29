‘Unfulfilled deals’ may be behind Duterte’s tirades vs Marcos: political analyst

MANILA— President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. might not be keeping his “end of the bargain” with the Duterte family, that is why he is receiving attacks from some members of the family, a political analyst said Monday.



Prof. Dennis Coronacion from the University of Santo Tomas Department of Political Science said the Marcoses might have sealed some deals with the Dutertes when they were convincing then Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to be his running mate during the 2022 national elections.

“Ang mga political alliances po natin, or even political parties and coalitions, they are made up of elites. And when these elites form political parties or alliance, there is definitely political arrangements or negotiations that go along with it,” Coronacion told ABS-CBN News.



“Itong rally sa Davao nitong Sunday isa ito sa paraan ng Duterte family to remind the President of, you know, what took place during the negotiations during the last presidential election," he said.

He said the Davao City rally may have been meant to send a "strong message" that failing to honor previous agreements or further marginalizing Vice President Sara Duterte could lead to bigger problems.

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

Coronacion explained that is possible that the Duterte family did not take it lightly when Congress removed the confidential funds of the two offices of Vice President Sara Duterte for the 2024.



Speculations that a team from the International Criminal Court had already entered the country to investigate former President Duterte’s drug war, may also have agitated the Dutertes and their supporters.



Marcos Jr.’s shooting back at the older Duterte might also be a sign that the UniTeam is “crumbling”.



“Mukhang lumalabas na napikon na rin ang Pangulo sa mga paratang sa kanya. lalo na doon sa pagkasama sa kanyang pangalan sa watchlist ng mga suspects tungkol sa illegal drugs,” he said.

“At this point parang hindi maganda ang patutunguhan kung ibabasa natin doon sa reaskyon ng pangulo. Hindi ito magandang sign para sa pagsasamahan nila,” he added.

'PEOPLE TO BEAR BRUNT OF FEUD'



Further he said, if the situation worsens, Vice President Duterte’s function as the concurrent education secretary will be affected.



“Iyong mapapamalakad halimbawa ni Vice President Sara Duterte sa DepEd, somehow baka maapektuhan iyon. For example, patuloy na gigipitin ang budget ng DepEd o di kaya ang opisina ng Vice President so kapag ganito na masama na ang takbo ng kanilang relasyon,” he explained.



The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) also expressed concern the passage of laws that will provide additional benefits and salary to teachers might also be compromised given the rift between the leaders of the House of Representatives and VP Duterte who is also the concurrent Education Secretary.



“Walang pakinabang dito ang mamamayang Pilipino. Iyong usapin ng sahod ngayon nakasalang lalo na usapin ng GAA 2024 at ng usapin ng salary standardization law so technically pwede makaapekto iyan,” ACT National Chairperson Vladimer Quetua said.



A youth group also lamented how the political bickering affects governance, and the giving of service to the Filipino people.

“Nagagalit po kami dahil habang nanatiling mataas ng presyo ng bilhin, habang maliliit ang sahod ng mga manggagawa at may kinakaharap tayong krisis sa transportasyon bardagulan ang inaatupag ni Duterte at ng Marcos at basically ginagawa nila ito dahil sa pagaagawan sa kapangyarihan,” Kate Almenzo, Anakbayan’s National Spokesperson said.



“Ang talo dito sa bardagulan ng mga Marcos at Duterte ay ang mga mamamayan,” she added.