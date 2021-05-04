What to do when suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion

Red Cross is using a portable water filtration system to convert river water into drinking water for residents affected by the series of quakes in Kidapawan City and the rest of Cotabato. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A health official on Tuesday reminded the public, especially cyclists and commuters, to take extra precaution when they are outdoors, saying passing out or experiencing discomfort from heat are common during summer.

Commuters, especially cyclists, should first check the weather before deciding to pedal or walk to work, said Department of Health (DOH) Director Beverly Ho.

"Mayroon tayong tinatawag na heat exhaustion at heat stroke," she said in an online press conference.

(We have what we call heat exhaustion and heat stroke.)

"'Yung heat exhaustion, kaya magkaroon ng relieving interventions," she said.

(Heat exhaustion may be relieved through some interventions.)

A person is suffering from heat exhaustion when he or she feels dizzy and has "cold and clammy hands," Ho said.

They also have quick but mild pulses, and have an urge to vomit, she added.

"Kapag heat exhaustion, magpapahinga under the shade or in a [place with] cooler temperature," she said.

(When you are suffering from heat exhaustion, rest under a shade or in a place with cooler temperature.)

"I-angat ang paa, at uminom ng tubig."

(Raise your legs, and drink water.)

Once a person passes out due to extreme heat, he or she may probably be suffering from a heat stroke, Ho said.

A heat stroke patient usually experiences throbbing head pain, vomiting and very dry skin, she said.

"The advice is really to seek [help na] parang emergency po ito," she said.

(The advice is really to seek help like it is real emergency.)

"Kailangan pumunta na sa health facility," she added.

(They have to go to a health facility.)

