PAGASA officially declares onset of dry season

A family bathes in a rubber pool in front of their home in Barangay 597 in Manila on March 25, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The state weather bureau on Friday declared the start of the warm and dry season in the country following the termination of the Amihan season.

In a statement, PAGASA said they recorded a "gradual shift of wind direction" from the northeasterly to easterly in most parts of the Philippines.

This is due to the formation of the high-pressure area over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, the weather agency pointed out, signifying the end of the Northeast Monsoon.

"With this development, the day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer, though isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur," PAGASA said.

"The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption," it noted.

The beginning of a warmer season comes as the country is battling a new surge of COVID-19 infections, with the government urging millions of Filipinos to stay home in the next two weeks to arrest the virus' spread.

