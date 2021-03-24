MULTIMEDIA

Surprise downpour as dry season nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Residents riding a pedicab cover themselves from a sudden downpour in Obando, Bulacan as the onset of the dry season nears on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA said it has observed a gradual increase in daily temperature over most parts of the country and the northeast monsoon season may likely end in the coming days, which signals the beginning of the country’s warm and dry season.