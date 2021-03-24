MULTIMEDIA
Surprise downpour as dry season nears
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 24 2021 09:11 PM | Updated as of Mar 24 2021 09:12 PM
Residents riding a pedicab cover themselves from a sudden downpour in Obando, Bulacan as the onset of the dry season nears on Wednesday. State weather bureau PAGASA said it has observed a gradual increase in daily temperature over most parts of the country and the northeast monsoon season may likely end in the coming days, which signals the beginning of the country’s warm and dry season.
- /news/03/24/21/ilang-seniors-naghahanapbuhay-hirap-sa-mas-istriktong-gcq
- /news/03/24/21/donasyong-bakuna-ng-china-pampalubag-loob-sa-gitna-ng-tensyon-sa-wps-carpio
- /news/03/24/21/dilg-pinagpapaliwanag-ang-5-alkalde-na-nagpabakuna-kahit-wala-sa-priority-list
- /news/03/24/21/paglobo-ng-covid-19-cases-sa-pampanga-batangas-dapat-tutukan-octa
- /video/news/03/24/21/mga-uuwi-sa-bulacan-sa-mahal-na-araw-kailangan-ng-medical-certificate