MANILA - Wear anything purple every Wednesday this month of March, the Philippine Commission on Women said Tuesday as it drums up the celebration of Women’s Month and seeks support for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“The 2023 National Women’s Month Celebration marks a juncture in the advancement of women’s rights as it launches a new recurring theme from this year to 2028: WE for gender equality and inclusive society,” the PCW said on its website.

“Make this your Wednesday habit this month of March! Maki-isa sa Purple Wednesdays bilang suporta sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan at pagkakapantay-pantay ng kasarian,” it also said on its Facebook page.

“Just wear anything purple on all Wednesdays of March, especially on the International Women’s Day on March 8.”

The Commission on Human Rights' Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights Center said it has cooperated with GABRIELA and Sarilaya for some activities under the theme, “Kababaihan Para sa Karapatan,Kababaihan Para sa Makatarungang Lipunan”.

The groups will spearhead the Purple Action Day March from 7:30 a.m. of Wednesday in Quezon City that will end with a program at the CHR Liwasang Diokno. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is expected to grace the program.

A forum on women prisoners and freedom, titled “Laya Na!” is set to follow in the same venue at 3 p.m.

There will also be a bazaar and exhibit at the CHR also on Wednesday afternoon.

The legal bases for the National Women’s Month celebration in the Philippines include a proclamation by then President Corazon Aquino in 1988, declaring the first week of March of every year as Women’s Week, and March 8 as Women’s Rights and International Peace Day, and another one “providing for the observance of the Month of March as “Women’s Role in History Month”.

In 1990, Aquino, the country’s first female president, signed Republic Act 6949, titled “An Act to Declare March Eight of Every Year as a Working Special Holiday to be Known as National Women’s Day”.

The PCW said that based on the Gender Development Index, “the Philippines has been improving in the pursuit of gender equality.”

In line also with this celebration, ABS-CBN News is coming up with feature stories about select Filipino women who have made a mark in their respective fields.

The “Amazing Women” series will also highlight the featured women’s aspirations on the kind of future the younger generation will have.

Watch out for links of the articles here.

