Amazing Women: Kim Chiu reflects on setbacks, triumphs

MANILA – Kapamilya star Kim Chiu's longevity and triumphs as an actress, host, and performer can serve as an inspiration to many, especially young Filipino women who aspire to excel in their chosen field.

From a simple probinsyana who grew up in Cebu, Chiu has become one of the most visible and influential women figures in the Philippines. After a string of primetime series that aired nightly, she continues to be seen daily as a co-host of "It's Showtime" and a mainstay of "ASAP Natin 'To."

Chiu first captured the hearts of Filipinos when she joined and eventually won ABS-CBN's reality program "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. Her fanbase has only grown since then.

As witnessed by her followers and the general viewing public, Chiu has proven time and again her strength as a woman.



"Ang daming nangyari. Ang daming [naganap] na akala mo hindi mo kakayanin. Pero isipin mo na lang na lahat ng mga pagsubok ay dadaanan lang 'yon, dahil tatayo at tatayo rin tayo no matter what happens," Chiu said.

Chiu believes that being a woman has been instrumental in overcoming these challenges, and more importantly, excelling in her profession.

"Women can do anything. Parang lahat kayang gawin ng isang babae. Being a woman itself is power, it's wonderful," Chiu said.

"Sa panahon natin ngayon, ang babae kaya niyang gawin lahat basta gusto niyang gawin ito. Lahat kaya nating gawin. Tayong mga babae, malakas tayo," she added.



Dubbed the "Cebuana Cutie" during her stint in "PBB," Chiu entered the famous yellow house in April 2006 and after over a month stay, emerged as the series' first-ever teen big winner.

"Siyempre masaya," she said of being a prominent Cebuana personality. "Proud to be Visaya! Kahit saan ako pumunta, nakikita ko 'yung mga tao na kinakausap ako ng Bisaya. Parang representation na rin ako ng Cebu. Nakakatuwa. I feel honored, I feel proud na may mga taong kilala ako as a probinsyana na taga-Cebu."

Chiu was embraced not only by fellow Cebuanos but the Filipino audience at large, as evidenced by her wide-ranging success as a teleserye royalty and box-office darling after "PBB," and later as a dancer and TV host.

On screen, Chiu was mainly paired with her follow "PBB" graduate Gerald Anderson, and then Xian Lim, who would become her real-life partner. Even then, Chiu carved a name for herself as an in-demand endorser and as an actress with solo pursuits, in spite of the popularity of her love teams.

In real life, Chiu's open-book experiences matched her colorful portrayals on TV and in films. Aside from the intrigue and controversy surrounding her past relationships, Chiu made headlines in 2019 when she survived a shoot incident that targeted her van.

In 2020, Chiu once again overcame “one of the lowest points” of her life as she turned a viral video meant to ridicule her into an actual music hit and successful merchandise. She even starred in a series titled after the meme, "Bawal Lumabas."

But what Chiu remains most proud of is being able to help her family, especially her siblings, to live a comfortable life. In September 2022, she turned emotional during her “Magandang Buhay” guesting as she shared her thoughts about becoming a breadwinner. She stressed that she was not obliged but has always been willing to support her family.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Chiu returning to her drama roots, as she gears up for the TV series “Linlang” with Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, and Maricel Soriano.

This article is part of the Amazing Women series of ABS-CBN News this month of March, featuring stories of select women who are making a mark in their respective fields and advocacies. March is National Women's Month in the Philippines.

