MANILA -- These companies are shining a spotlight on women achievers in celebration of Women's Month.

AIRBNB

Airbnb superhost Emily Avelino. Handout

Airbnb recently recognized two Filipina superhosts with the highest share of five-star ratings in the country: Emily Avelino and Luz Refe.

Avelino, who runs two cozy Airbnb stays nestled in the mountains of Rizal, used to work in the corporate space and retired early to focus more on her family.

"While I was homeschooling my kids, I prayed for an opportunity that would allow me to still be with my children and yet do something meaningful that I enjoy," she said. "I love that I now can host and respond to my guests from anywhere, even when I’m at the grocery store or with my kids -- you don't have to sacrifice family time!"

"Today we employ locals in the mountains to help us run both listings, most of them are working students or mothers who cannot work full time because they take care of their children," she added.

Refe, on the other hand, retired from her corporate role in the hospitality industry to host travelers through Airbnb.

She said she has welcomed hundreds of guests, recently hosted a solo traveler working on his immigration papers for the States, and has since been able to invest in a small cafe with her hosting income.

Citing its latest data, Airbnb said Filipinas make up over 62% of all hosts in the country, with most of them in Manila, Quezon, Cebu, and Tagaytay.

It added that new women Airbnb hosts who started in 2021 have collectively earned P8 million from January to June.

P&G PHILIPPINES

P&G Philippines' Jan Ang. Handout

This Women's Month, P&G Philippines is sharing stories of women achievers such as Jan Ang, the company's beauty care senior director and media leader.

The 33-year-old, who has been working with the consumer goods giant for 12 years, is also the youngest Filipina in P&G Philippines' leadership team. On top of these, she is also a certified PADI rescue diver and a volunteer consultant for small and medium enterprises.

She said it took a lot of courage and hard work to carve her own path, citing her traditional upbringing as a Filipina-Chinese.

"As a female, more so a Filipina-Chinese, I was always trained to bow down. Strong female personalities are tagged to be tiger ladies and frowned upon," she said. "But ultimately, those experiences taught me a lot, toughened me a lot -- and while I'm not the best at it, I did learn to stand up and take my calls even with the strongest of our male leaders."

Ang stressed the importance of championing a more equal and inclusive workplace for women, which focuses more on their merits than their gender.

When asked how men can be better allies for women, she replied: "They need to remove the gender filter. They need to see and recognize us as equals... We are more than our gender – we are leaders you didn’t know you needed."

NINJA VAN

Ninja Van delivery rider Michelle Ynigo. Handout

Logistics company Ninja Van Philippines is acknowledging the many women in its workforce who, in one way or another, are helping provide deliveries and customer service to shippers and shoppers nationwide.

Praised for their excellence are sort training officer Ivy Bautista, account manager Karla Dasig, assistant station head Mercie Abundo, and delivery riders Michelle Ynigo and Sheina Janalul.

According to Ninja Van, they are proof that women can thrive and succeed in industries that are traditionally male-dominated such as logistics.

The company added that it will continue to recognize and celebrate women's hard work as part of its efforts to push for inclusivity and diversity in the workplace.