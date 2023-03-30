Beautéderm founder and CEO Rhea Tan

MANILA -- In business, it’s harder for women — you have to look and act in a certain way. “Her dress is too sexy,” “She’s too loud,” are just some of the comments from social media a female executive usually gets.

To mark International Women’s Month, girl boss Rhea Tan, founder and CEO of Beautéderm, talked about how she breaks stereotypes — that a woman CEO can be fun and colorful and still be a mother and boss.

“We were told to dress properly, speak formally, and be serious all the time. All the business mentors who are famous are men. Sila ang nakikita. Sila ang standard. But things have changed now,” Tan shared.

The company owner added, “I’m seeing more women now in business—who are making names and breaking barriers. Maganda rin ang naitulong ng social media dahil nakikita ng Gen Z and millennials, who want to build business, na mayroong mga babaeng business owners na fun, stylish, na hindi kailangang iisang molde lang.”

Tan is in the business of beauty and wellness since 2009 with products ranging from skincare items to health supplements and even beauty devices.

Through the years, her brand has carved its place in the industry with trusted mainstream celebrities and social media influencers in its roster of brand ambassadors.

“I always tell other women, ‘wherever you come from, rally behind other women who also dream big, work hard, and wish to shine.’”

“Nung time na nagsimula ako, kumbaga, sino ang titingnan ko, at least to get some inspiration. Ngayon, nakakatuwa na young girls are making money kahit sa maliit na paraan — whatever they are selling — kasi nakikita nila sa social media ang female entrepreneurs na inspirasyon nila,” the skincare executive said.

Under her company, Tan gives free scholarships to underprivileged children and business classes to resellers.

“Who knows? Baka itong mga pinag-aaral natin ay maging isang successful business owners din. Women should support other women. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on. It’s time na tayo namang mga babae ang kilalanin — through our efforts, talents, skills, and beauty inside and outside,” she ended.