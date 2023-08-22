MULTIMEDIA

Gilas Pilipinas readies for FIBA World Cup

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Team Philippines' Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto attend Gilas Pilipinas practice on Tuesday as the team gears up for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup, days before the tourney. Coming in as massive underdogs, Gilas is determined to put on a good showing as they open their quest for basketball glory with a match against Dominican Republic.