Gilas Pilipinas readies for FIBA World Cup Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:17 PM Team Philippines' Jordan Clarkson and Kai Sotto attend Gilas Pilipinas practice on Tuesday as the team gears up for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup, days before the tourney. Coming in as massive underdogs, Gilas is determined to put on a good showing as they open their quest for basketball glory with a match against Dominican Republic. FIBA: Jordan Clarkson 'just needed a rest,' says Gilas team manager FIBA: Select World Cup games to be aired on PTV4 After World Cup friendlies, Gilas shifts focus to Dominican Republic