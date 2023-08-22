FIBA: Select World Cup games to be aired on PTV4

Handout

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas’ games in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup are now more accessible to the public.

Cignal TV announced that it has partnered with state television channel PTV4 to air select games of the World Cup.

“Meron kaming niluluto ng kaunti for Gilas Pilipnas’ games to be actually seen on PTV4. We were graciously allowed by our partners from FIBA to air it para mas marami ang makakapanood,” said First Vice President Head of Channels and Content-Head of Sports of Cignal TV Sienna Olaso.

“We've extended our offer to PTV4 to actually carry it either live or delayed. We just want to make sure that every Filipino will have a chance to actually watch it,” she added.

Head Business Development-Cignal TV Miguel Vea said they want the games to be as accessible as possible.

“Our objective is to reach as many Filipinos as possible, be it on free-to-air, on your mobile phones, etc. On One Sports, free-to-air po yan, all Gilas games will be live, as well as the Final Phase. All 92 games will be live in Pilipinas Live,” he said.

At present, the team’s matches are available via TV5, One Sports, cable channels One Sports+, and PBA Rush. On the other hand, streaming options such as Pilipinas Live, Cignal Play, and Smart LiveStream are also offered.

The first game of Gilas is scheduled on Friday, August 25 at the Philippine Arena as they open their campaign against Karl Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic.

