MANILA -- Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson did not play in Gilas Pilipinas' final tune-up before the FIBA World Cup but the NBA star is not injured.

This was the assurance made by Gilas team manager Butch Antonio and head coach Chot Reyes after Clarkson was excluded from the Philippines' line-up against Mexico on Monday night at the PhilSports Arena.

"He just needed a rest," Antonio said of Clarkson.

Without Clarkson, Gilas bowed to Mexico, 84-77. Scottie Thompson led the team with 14 points, while Dwight Ramos and Roger Pogoy each scored nine. Mexico pulled away in the third period, where they forced Gilas into seven turnovers.

Antonio dispelled any fear that the Fil-Am guard is injured or that his stint in the World Cup is in peril.

"Nothing like that," he said. "He really just wanted to rest."

Clarkson arrived in Manila last August 8 and has been training with Gilas Pilipinas ever since. In his first tune-up game with the team, Clarkson was on the court for 24 minutes and 15 seconds in an 85-62 rout of Ivory Coast last Friday. He then logged 29 minutes and 39 seconds of playing time in their 102-87 loss to Montenegro on Sunday night.

"Kailangan lang niya ng pahinga," Reyes said.

Clarkson will spearhead the Philippines' campaign in the FIBA World Cup, starting on August 25 at the Philippine Arena where they will play the Dominican Republic.

