Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Following their series of friendly games against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico, Gilas Pilipinas will now focus on their first 2023 FIBA World Cup assignment — the Dominican Republic.

“Wala na, puro Dominican Republic na. The next three days [of practice] will be all purely [about the] Dominican Republic,” said head coach Chot Reyes when asked about his impressions after their 84-77 defeat against world no. 30 Mexico whom they faced without Jordan Clarkson.

The former TNT Katropa mentor then said that their trio of games ultimately achieved its goal, and that is to “integrate Scottie [Thompson], Jordan [Clarkson] and Kai [Sotto] to the team.

Joining Reyes post-game were team manager Butch Antonio and assistants Jong Uichico and Josh Reyes, and the returning Gilas Deputy Tim Cone who came from Granada Spain to scout the Karl Anthony-Towns-led squad.

Cone was present during the Dominican Republic’s games against Canada, which they beat, 94-88, and Spain, which they lost, 86-77/

The team’s practice on Tuesday at 4:00 PM will be focusing on the footage that Cone brought back from his scouting mission in Spain, right before the squad proceeds to their 6:00-8:00 PM training at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.