Former PBA superstar Allan Caidic arrives at Samboy Lim's wake, December 27, 2023. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- One of Samboy Lim's closest friends and a fellow PBA great in Allan Caidic visited the wake of the late "Skywalker" on Wednesday afternoon at the chapel of Collegio de San Juan de Letran.

Caidic and Lim were standout players of their respective schools in the 1980s. Caidic starred for the University of the East Red Warriors, while Lim was the main man of the Letran Knights.

In the PBA, the two teamed up for San Miguel Beer and went on to win several championships together.

For the "Triggerman," Lim was not only a teammate or a friend but also a brother.

"Samboy is not just a teammate para sa akin. He's like a brother to me. Halos sabay kami nag-start ng career namin sa basketball. Muntik pa nga kami mag-teammate dito sa Letran eh. But yun nga, nagkaroon kami different path sa college. Pag dating international nag teammates kami, tapos hanggang sa professional after basketball nagkasama kami sa Ginebra, naging pareho team manager kami, at nakasama ko rin siya sa legends tour. I would say it's a brotherhood," Caidic said.

Lim died on December 23, at the age of 61. He was given his last rites at the Medical City, surrounded by family and friends.

When Lim fell into a coma in 2014 after suffering a heart attack, Caidic was one of his friends who frequently visited the ailing cager.

Caidic shared that the Skywalker was fond of basketball stories.

"Alam mo, everytime bumibisita ako sa kanya, nagkukwento ako ng basketball. Tatawa siya eh, very ano siya eh, yung pandinig nya nakikita mo na sabik siya sa news about basketball," he said.

Caidic was at Lim's bedside when the "Skywalker" took his last breath, and the "Triggerman" said he can still recall his friend's final moments.

"Tumawag nung isang araw na nag-drop ang vital signs at medyo nasa ospital so sumugod ako. Pumunta kami at kahit papano in his last breath nakausap pa namin, nakita mo lumalaban din. Unfortunately siguro nahirapan na din," he said.

Other former professional players and teammates who attended the second day of the public viewing included Jojo Lastimosa, Noli Locsin, James Yap, Ato Agustin, Olsen Racela, Coach Jong Uichico, among others.

The public viewing will continue until Thursday, and the inurnment is scheduled for Friday noon.

