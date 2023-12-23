PBA great Samboy Lim passes away

(UPDATED) Philippine Basketball Association legend Avelino "Samboy" Lim Jr. passed away on Saturday, his family said.

He was 61.

His death was announced on his official Facebook page, two days before Christmas Day.

"Our Hearts are broken 💔💔💔💔💔 Today, December 23, 2023, our dearly beloved Samboy passed away peacefully," his Facebook page statement said.

Lim known as "The Skywalker," died while under care at the Medical City where he was given his last rites.

"During his final moments at the Medical City, he was tenderly cared for by Lelen, Jamie, Johannes, sister Malou, nephews AP, Alby & wife Kates, best friends: Allan Caidic & Robert Evangelista," his family said.

"Please pray for Samboy. He needs our prayers as we commend his soul to the loving arms of our Lord God. Please have mercy on Samboy and grant him everlasting peace," his Facebook page said.

In November 2014, Lim collapsed after seeing action in an exhibition game at the Ynares Center in Pasig City.

He lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital where he fell into a comatose state.

Lim was later brought home where he continued to receive treatment.

The Skywalker was one of the most beloved basketball players in the 1980s and 90s due to his high leaping abilities that enabled him to dish out acrobatic shots and hang-time moves punctuated with slam dunks.

Lim spent most of his playing years with the San Miguel Beermen, where he won nine PBA titles.

He was a five-time PBA All Star, a PBA Grand Slam champion, and was included in the league's 25 greatest players.

His high flying, exciting style of play, however, came with a price as he sustained injuries in numerous falls. This cost him his chance to win a Most Valuable Player Award because of his failure to complete a full season.