'He is my idol': Family pays tribute to Samboy Lim

Samboy Lim and his family. Photo from Samboy Lim's Facebook page.



MANILA — Samboy Lim's life and achievements were celebrated during his necrological rites on Tuesday at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Chapel, with his former wife and daughter expressing gratitude for the love they have received in the wake of his passing.

Atty. Darlene Berberabe, dean of the UP College of Law, and two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Christine Lim spoke of the struggles endured by Lim in recent years, after the former PBA superstar suffered a heart attack in 2014.

"We remained faithful that God knows what is best for him. There must be a reason, which we don't understand but we just said that God's will be done," said Berberabe. "We are thankful for each one of you who is taking time to condole with the family."

"All of us loved the Skywalker, and please know that the family stayed with him until the last," she added. "Jamie and I would like to thank Samboy. As I have been sharing with our close family, Samboy is the reason why we, our family, is discovering the real meaning of love, respect, honor, commitment."

"We might not be an ideal family, but we tried to love the best that we could, and I'd like to thank Samboy for that opportunity."

Lim died on December 23, at the age of 61. He was given his last rites at the Medical City, surrounded by family and friends.

The "Skywalker" had suffered a heart attack during an exhibition game in November 2014, after which he slipped into a coma.

"It's also hard seeing my dad struggle," said Jamie, a karateka who has represented the country in multiple international tournaments aside from graduating as summa cum laude in UP Diliman in 2019.

"It's hard, but mom always stayed strong for me, for the family po, and for my dad. Si Daddy po ay idol, idol ko, and my mom. Both of them, I love very much," she added.

"I tell him naman po, I will tell everyone na he is my idol, and I love him. He is my inspiration in everything."

Berberabe noted that even as he laid ill, Lim still contributed to Philippine society as the main inspiration behind the Republic Act 10871, or the "Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act."

"Sabi ko nga sa kanya, kahit siya ay nakaratay sa banig ng karamdaman ay nakakatulong pa rin siya sa Pilipinas," said Berberabe. "I think Samboy continues to inspire many of us, as he continues to inspire all of us in the family."

The PBA, the NCAA, and Letran earlier paid tribute to Lim for his contributions to basketball. Widely recognized as one of the most exciting Filipino players of all time, Lim won nine PBA championships with San Miguel Beer and three NCAA titles with Letran, where he was also a league MVP.

He was part of the PBA's list of its 25 and 40 Greatest Players.

