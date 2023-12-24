Samboy Lim’s loss mourned by PBA, NCAA, Letran

PBA Legend Samboy Lim. Photo from Samboy Lim’s Facebook Page.

MANILA — The PBA, the NCAA, and Colegio de San Juan de Letran mourn the passing of one of the best to ever play for their institutions, Avelino 'Samboy' Lim.

“The PBA mourns the loss of a true icon, a player whose contributions to the league have left an indelible mark on the hearts of basketball enthusiasts across the nation,” the 48-year-old league wrote as they remembered Lim who played for them under San Miguel from 1986 to 1997.

The ‘Skywalker’ won nine PBA championships. He was a Grand Slam champion, a five-time PBA All-Star, and a part of the league’s 25 and 40 Greatest Players.

“His all-out play and boundless heart were not just attributes on the basketball court; they were a testament to the passion and dedication he brought to the sport. Samboy's legacy spans generations, contributing significantly to the popularity and growth of the PBA,” the league said.

“As we bid farewell to a true basketball legend, we remember the joy he brought to countless fans and the pride he instilled in the hearts of Filipinos. Samboy, may you fly high and free like the Skywalker you were known to be,” the PBA added.

Meanwhile, the NCAA said Lim’s greatness extended outside the basketball hardwood.

“He was an exemplary athlete from the time he played in the NCAA up to his stint in the national team and in the pros,” said current league management committee chair Paul Supan.

“He was an inspiration and a model for most, if not all, who have seen him play,” he added.

Finally, Letran paid tribute to one of, if not, its greatest player ever.

“We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Avelino ‘Samboy’ Lim, Jr., our beloved Letran Knight and a basketball legend who graced the courts with brilliance and left an indelible mark on Philippine sports,” the 403-year-old school said.

Lim won a collegiate Grand Slam from 1982 to 1984 while donning the Knights’ Blue and Red, Letran’s first of two in the almost grand-old-league.

He was also a one-time NCAA league MVP.