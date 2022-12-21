UAAP: Malick Diouf, UP eye redemption in Season 86

UP's Malick Diouf (10) rises for a layup as the Fighting Maroons battle the Ateneo Blue Eagles during game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- After seeing their reign as UAAP champions end in just eight months, the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons are eager to bounce back in Season 86.

UP ended a 36-year wait for a UAAP crown in May but their reign as champions ended last Monday, when Ateneo de Manila University outlasted them in the Season 85 men's basketball finals.

Behind a superb two-way performance from Ange Kouame, the Blue Eagles downed UP, 75-68, in the winner-takes-all Game 3 to regain the championship. It was Ateneo's fourth title in the last five seasons, with two coming at the Fighting Maroons' expense.

"I feel really sad," admitted UP center Malick Diouf, who earned Most Valuable Player honors in Season 85 after leading the Fighting Maroons to the No. 2 seed.

"But that's life," he added. "We played, and we fought until the end. But God has other plans, so we just have to live like that, and bounce back."

Diouf was superb for UP in the elimination round, averaging 10.79 points, 10.86 rebounds, 2.86 assists, 1.57 blocks, 1.5 steals per game. But he was severely limited in the three-game finals series where he put up just six points per game.

He still averaged 13.3 rebounds per contest -- including 19 boards in Game 3 -- but Diouf's inability to stay on the floor hurt the Maroons. He was in foul trouble in Games 1 and 2, playing just 18 and 17 minutes, respectively.

Diouf played 33 minutes in Game 3 but his efforts weren't enough as the Blue Eagles surged to a 20-point lead in the third quarter and held on down the stretch to avenge their loss to UP earlier this year.

"Honestly, I feel sad," Diouf again said, although he also expressed his optimism about the Fighting Maroons' future.

They will lose Zavier Lucero, Henry Galinato, Brix Ramos, AJ Madrigal, and Conrad Catapusan to graduation but UP is still expected to have a strong roster for Season 86.

CJ Cansino, who missed this campaign due to a knee injury, will return, while James Spencer has already guaranteed that he will be back for his final season. They will also add Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda, who transferred from National University to UP.

"We still have a lot of recruits," said Diouf. "I think we can expect a lot, come Season 86."

Asked if he is looking forward to another finals showdown against the Blue Eagles, Diouf said he wants redemption regardless of the opponent.

"Any team," the Senegalese center said. "We have to get our revenge."

Diouf's sentiment is shared by Spencer, who will be tasked with a bigger leadership role for UP in Season 86.

"We're finally gonna have a whole offseason so a lot more time with the group. A lot more time to build chemistry. So yeah, I think we'll be good. We'll be back there again," he said.

