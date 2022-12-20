UP coach Goldwin Monteverde. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Heading into UAAP Season 85, the defending champion University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons were the clear favorites, or if not, at least one of the favorites, to win the coveted crown.

And just like everyone predicted, the Goldwin Monteverde-led Fighting Maroons returned to the finals of the premier collegiate league seven months after ending a 36-year championship drought.

However, after UP drew first blood in Game 1, the Ateneo Blue Eagles managed to force a rubber match and successfully pull off a reverse sweep on Monday, 75-68, to reclaim the UAAP basketball throne.

"We always talked about 'yung impermanence. Nothing’s permanent. Like may nakuha ka ngayon, hindi naman siya forever na sa’yo. Life goes on and we keep on working kasi hindi naman tayo matatapos doon sa isang achievement," UP head coach Monteverde said.

After trailing by as many as 20 in the do-or-die game, the Fighting Maroons staged a huge second half rally to trim the deficit to eight points at the end of the third quarter.

"Ang maganda naman dito, yung team naman, never stop trying to think of something to do to catch up and wala rin namang masabi sa mga players kanina until the last second nakita naman natin na they really tried their best to catch up," the veteran mentor said.

A corner triple from Harold Alarcon even brought the game to a single possession, 70-67, but the Diliman squad failed to complete the comeback and yielded their two-peat bid to the Blue Eagles, who captured their 12th championship.

"For me okay naman yung naging season namin. For a short preparation din, kahit papaano yung team really did a good job this season umabot kami rito sa finals," Monteverde said.

Apart from participating in the FilOil Preseason Cup, the Fighting Maroons also flew to South Korea in preparation for Season 85 after losing key players Ricci Rivero, Noah Webb, and the injured CJ Cansino.

Coach Gold’s personal growth

When Goldwin Monteverde was tapped to be at the helm of the Fighting Maroons, the immediate question that came up was: Can he bring the winning culture he has established to the collegiate level?

Before transferring to UP, Monteverde led the NU-Nazareth School to two UAAP juniors titles and high school championships with Chiang Kai Shek and Adamson University.

"Siguro growth as a coach, malaking bagay sa’kin siyempre you’ll be competing with great coaches. Lahat naman ng coach dito from every school talagang magkakaroon ka ng challenge in which those challenges will bring out din yung standard mo sa sarili mo," he shared.

Eventually, Monteverde proved that he is now one of the best amateur coaches in Philippine basketball after winning his first collegiate championship in his first UAAP season.

Even though he will end the year as runner-up, facing now four-time UAAP champion coach Tab Baldwin in a three-game Finals series was a difficult journey.

"Syempre malungkot definitely and alam natin sa experience natin ayan yung maya-maya maiisip mo, yung panghihinayang. But siguro yung importante naman diyan, alam naman namin lahat na ano mang mangyari sa’min ngayong season, we did our best."

What’s in store for the Fighting Maroons

With Carl Tamayo undecided about his future and the departure of Henry Galinato, Brix Ramos, AJ Madrigal, and Conrad Catapusan, who have exhausted their collegiate playing years, Monteverde remains hopeful to maximize whoever remains on the Fighting Maroons roster.

"We’ll take as it is kung sinong dumating sa’min sinong mga dadating na player...Once we settle kung sino talagang nandiyan pa sa roster, then we just have to think about what we’ll do."

Earlier this year, UP secured the commitment of 6-foot-6 Fil-Am Chicco Briones, who is expected to play in Season 86 alongside the returning CJ Cansino, James Spencer, and UP’s young core of Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, and JD Cagulangan.