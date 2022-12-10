The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles and University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons battle during the second round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Quezon City on November 26, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- For the third time in the last four seasons, Katipunan rivals University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University will take center stage in the UAAP Finals.

The Fighting Maroons and the Blue Eagles arranged a showdown for the UAAP Season 85 championship after dispatching of their Final 4 opponents last Wednesday. The top two seeds in the elimination round, No. 1 Ateneo and No. 2 UP needed just one game to take down Adamson and National University, respectively.

The rivals thus meet again at the biggest stage, with the Fighting Maroons looking to defend their championship against the Blue Eagles. UP memorably ended Ateneo's reign at the top of the UAAP in May, outlasting the Blue Eagles in a three-game classic ended by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from JD Cagulangan.

The Fighting Maroons have only gotten better since then, according to Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin who believes his team will be carrying an "underdog DNA" into the best-of-3 series.

"Not a lot different, to be honest. Just better. I think the way [Cyril] Gonzales is playing right now, that really just deepens that guard line-up, which is a special guard line-up," Baldwin said of UP.

"They're really, really tough," he added. "If we can find that, then we can compete. And it's not the toughness that you need to put up with some of the physicality in the UAAP that I think is ridiculous, to be honest. It's the mental toughness to withstand the pressure that UP can put on you."

UP defeated Ateneo when they met in the first round, coming away with a 76-71 triumph in overtime. But the Blue Eagles got back at them in the second round, pulling away for a 75-67 win.

Ateneo will bring a seven-game winning streak to the Finals; the Blue Eagles are currently the league's hottest team but this brings no comfort to Baldwin who said his team has a tendency to be "a little bit schizophrenic." The multi-titled coach is hopeful that the best version of his squad will show up starting Sunday's Game 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"If we can be a 40-minute team, there's a lot of quality basketball in this basketball team," he said. "If we execute, people will be open. We have to find them and hit shots. If we do that, I'm pretty confident our defense will show up."

"But, you know, that's why we're gonna play it -- to find out," he added.

For UP, a pressing issue is the status of star forward Carl Tamayo, who sustained a mild sprain in his right ankle during their game against National U. The reigning Rookie of the Year intends to play in Game 1.

"We're happy that we'll be getting another chance to win a championship," UP coach Goldwin Monteverde had said, as his team looks to secure a second UAAP title in one calendar year.

"It means a lot," Monteverde said of that possibility. "Eto naman lahat ang pinaghihirapan natin -- 'yung winning the Finals… Dapat talaga paghirapan at paghandaan namin yung championship."

UP hopes to get another big series from Malick Diouf, who was the Finals MVP of their conquest of Ateneo last year and is set to be named the Most Valuable Player of Season 85. Tamayo and Zavier Lucero are also expected to step up, and Baldwin is admittedly wary of UP's deep guard rotation.

Ateneo, for its part, continues to be anchored by Ange Kouame, with veterans like Dave Ildefonso, Chris Koon, and BJ Andrade backing him up.

Game time is at 6 p.m. at the MOA Arena.