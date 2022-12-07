The Ateneo Blue Eagles are headed to the UAAP Season 85 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- For the sixth consecutive season, the Ateneo Blue Eagles are headed to the UAAP Finals.

Ateneo ended Adamson University's run in emphatic fashion, pulling away for an 81-60 victory in their UAAP Season 85 Final 4 game on Wednesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Blue Eagles thus set up a Finals rematch against the University of the Philippines, who earlier ousted National University in their own semifinal affair. The Fighting Maroons memorably defeated Ateneo in the UAAP Season 84 Finals last May.

For Ateneo, this is their sixth straight Finals appearance since 2016; this is the third time in the last four Finals that they will play UP for the championship.

The Blue Eagles got it done through a patented third quarter outburst. Adamson was within eight points, 44-36, off a Jerom Lastimosa layup with 7:27 to play in the period.

What followed was 22 unanswered points for the Blue Eagles, as the cagers from Katipunan found their mark from beyond the arc. A Dave Ildefonso three-pointer triggered the run, and Chris Koon added two triples of his own.

A Sean Quitevis triple at the 9:15 mark of the fourth put the finishing touches on the Ateneo run, and gave them their biggest lead of the game at 30 points, 66-36.

