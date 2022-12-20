Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin celebrates with Dave Ildefonso after their triumph in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- His performance may not have been up to his standard, but Dave Ildefonso still ended his UAAP career exactly as he wanted to -- as a champion.

Ildefonso and the Ateneo Blue Eagles brought the crown back to Loyola Heights after dethroning the University of the Philippines (UP) on Monday night, pulling off a 75-68 triumph in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 finals at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ildefonso struggled in the game, as he had all throughout the finals. He only scored two points on 1-of-6 shooting, though he also grabbed five rebounds in a 23-minute stint. He fouled out with 24 seconds left and had to watch from the bench as the Blue Eagles fended off a final, furious fightback from the Fighting Maroons to secure the crown.

"I'm just so happy," Ildefonso said afterward, as he celebrated with his teammates at the Big Dome. "We just followed Coach Tab [Baldwin]... I'm just super happy right now. "

Winning the UAAP championship with the Blue Eagles brought Ildefonso's Ateneo career full circle. He had been a standout for their high school program, helping the Blue Eaglets win the Season 80 juniors basketball title before committing to play for National University (NU) in college.

It was a move that did not sit well with Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin. The mentor famously said in 2018 that he wanted Ildefonso to "rethink" his decision to leave Ateneo for NU. The second-generation player said at the time that he did not think he made the wrong choice and Baldwin later apologized for his comments.

But Ildefonso eventually returned to the Blue Eagle's nest. He left NU in 2020, after two seasons with the Bulldogs, to become part of the Ateneo basketball program again.

After winning the Season 85 title, Ildefonso looked back at this turning point in his life, highlighting how far his relationship with Baldwin has come since 2018.

"I just want to say, look at us now. Look at Coach Tab and I now. When I was in NU, what were you telling me, coach? Remember that?" said Ildefonso.

This prompted Baldwin to ask, "Who was right?" and Ildefonso readily gave credit to his coach. "You were right. 100%. It was just me being hard-headed. Champion Ateneo, one big fight," he said.

His return to Ateneo to play under Baldwin's guidance is a decision that Ildefonso won't ever regret.

Dave Ildefonso celebrates after the final buzzer in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

"Just whatever Coach Tab wanted for me, I just gave it all. Like, I just did 100%. And I'm a champion now," he said. "So I just want to tell all the athletes there, just follow what your coaches say, and you'll end up successful. Especially if this guy's your coach."

Baldwin, for his part, could not hide his pride and affection for Ildefonso. The coach did not go into detail, but he noted that Ildefonso played under a different sort of pressure and stress in Season 85, and dealt with those issues as well as he could.

That he couldn't find his shot in the finals does not erase all the other contributions he made for the team, said Baldwin.

"He let you see his heart. And it takes heart to win championships. And without Dave doing the dirty work that he did -- believe me, it was killing him that he wasn't producing offensively. It was killing him," said Baldwin.

"But he never let that affect what he did defensively, what he did on the boards, what he did in terms of hustle, what he did in terms of motivation and leadership," he added.

"I won't go into all those stresses and pressures that he was under, but man, that guy. If he has a bigger fan than me, it's probably mom or dad. And I'll leave it at that. I will go to war with that guy any time."

Ildefonso is set to take his talents to the Korean Basketball League, where he has reportedly signed a contract with the Suwon KT SonicBoom.

