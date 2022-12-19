Dave Ildefonso (10) is headed to the professional ranks after winning the UAAP Season 85 title. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- After concluding his UAAP career as a champion, Dave Ildefonso is set to take his talents to the Korean Basketball League.

The second-generation star won the Season 85 title with the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Monday night, when they held on for a 75-68 victory over the University of the Philippines in Game 3 of the men's basketball Finals.

It wasn't Ildefonso's finest moment: he made just one of six shots for two points, and fouled out with 24.1 seconds left to play. But the Blue Eagles still got the job done, ensuring that Ildefonso will leave Katipunan with a UAAP championship.

"I'm just so happy. So happy. UP Fighting Maroons really played the series really well. Since last season, I've been thinking about the loss, and we all have," said Ildefonso, who also struggled in Season 84 when Ateneo ceded the crown to their Katipunan rivals.

"You know, we just stuck to the system. We just followed Coach Tab [Baldwin]," he added. "I'm just super happy right now… Three years ago, I would have thought that I would be a champion, but I'm a champion now."

Ildefonso was one of two Ateneans to make it to the Mythical Five after averaging 12.07 points and 8.29 rebounds per game in the elimination round.

He is now set to turn professional, with a move to the KBL all but assured. Korean media has previously reported that Ildefonso will sign with Suwon KT SonicBoom, which was confirmed by a source with knowledge of the situation.

Asked about his future, Ildefonso acknowledged that the PBA is not in his plans but was vague on what he will do next.

"I won't be in the draft. I won't be in the draft this year. I have signed with a team already but I can't say it," he said, adding that an announcement will come in the next week.

Ildefonso will be the second Blue Eagle to play in the KBL, following in the footsteps of SJ Belangel who opted to forego his final season of eligibility to sign with the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus after Season 84.

Before his exit from Ateneo, Ildefonso offered some words of advice. The swingman had an eventful UAAP career: he committed to National University and played two seasons with the Bulldogs, before making an about face and transferring to Ateneo where had played his high school ball.

He flourished under Baldwin's guidance, despite a shaky performance in the Finals, and exited with a gold medal around his neck.

"Just whatever Coach Tab wanted for me, I just gave it all. Like, I just did 100%. And I'm a champion now," he said.

"So I just want to tell all the athletes there, just follow what your coaches say, and you'll end up successful. Especially if this guy [Baldwin] is your coach."

