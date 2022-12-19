Ateneo holds off UP to regain UAAP men's basketball crown

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP men's basketball championship is back in Loyola Heights.

Ateneo de Manila University survived a second half fightback by the University of the Philippines to take a 75-68 win in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball Finals, Monday.

In front of a massive crowd of nearly 22,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum, the Blue Eagles built a 20-point lead in the third quarter before needing to hold off the Fighting Maroons to reclaim the UAAP championship.

This is Ateneo's fourth UAAP crown in the last five seasons, and their 12th overall.