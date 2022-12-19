Watch more News on iWantTFC

UP Fighting Maroons player James Spencer addresses the media after Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 finals on Monday. Aeron Gabriel V. Pantig

University of the Philippines’ James Spencer is determined to return for one more season and reclaim the crown after a heartbreaking ending to their UAAP Season 85 campaign.

After only averaging three points in the first two games of the Finals, the 6-foot-4 Fil-Australian finished with 14 points on four triples to lead the charge for the Fighting Maroons in Game 3.

Unfortunately, the defending champions fell to the Tab Baldwin-led Ateneo Blue Eagles, 75-68, in the title decider on Monday at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

"I’ve been playing this whole season injured, so I’d like to get home and fix that (no matter) how long that takes and get back out with the guys," the 22-year-old Spencer shared.

Spencer played in his second finals appearance since he came in as a rookie in Season 81.

Fighting Maroons players James Spencer (left) and Carl Tamayo talk in Game 2 of the UAAP finals. UAAP Media

Throughout his collegiate career, Spencer has developed his skills to shoot the lights out if left wide open and has become a reliable perimeter defender. He even erupted for 19 points against the FEU Tamaraws in the second round of the tournament.

"We’re finally gonna have like a whole off-season so a lot more time with the group, a lot more time to build chemistry. So yeah, I think we’ll be good," Spencer said.

Along with the returning CJ Cansino, Spencer will lead a talented pack in Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan, Terrence Fortea, and Harold Alarcon as the Fighting Maroons try to regain the UAAP title in Season 86.