UP's Carl Tamayo (33) in action against Ateneo in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 85 Finals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a disappointing end to his sophomore season in the UAAP, Carl Tamayo wants some time to rest and relax first.

The University of the Philippines' bid for the UAAP Season 85 title ended in tears on Monday night, when they were beaten 75-68 by the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Game 3 of the men's basketball Finals.

Tamayo and the Fighting Maroons were gunning for a second straight UAAP crown -- and a second title in 2022 -- but they fell short after allowing Ateneo to race to a 9-0 start and build a lead as large as 20 points. They came within three points late, but clutch free throws by BJ Andrade put the defending champions away.

Tamayo, last season's Rookie of the Year, finished with 11 points, making just four of his 17 attempts in a 29-minute stint. Though obviously disappointed with the result, he expressed his pride at how they fought back from a huge third quarter deficit.

"Masaya ako sa teammates ko. Syempre lahat ng struggles na pinagdaanan namin ngayong season, talagang nilaban namin," said Tamayo.

"But sometimes, you need to learn things the hard way. Hopefully we learn from it and bounce back next season," he added.

Whether he'll be around for Season 86 is up in the air, however. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Tamayo is weighing offers from the Korean Basketball League as well as the B.League in Japan.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout said that at the moment, he is not thinking about these options.

"Sa ngayon, 'di ko pa iniisip 'yun," he said. "I'll take some rest first and think about it, be ready for whatever opportunity comes."

Tamayo made the Mythical Team in Season 85, putting up 13.79 points and 7.71 rebounds per game for the Fighting Maroons.

He has three more years of eligibility for UP.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.