Mapua’s graduating big man Warren Bonifacio. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Warren Bonifacio fell short of helping Mapua University to conclude their NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball campaign the way that they wanted to.

In the do-or-die Game 3 of the Finals against the San Beda Red Lions, Bonifacio struggled. The 6-foot-4 veteran big man of the Intramuros-based squad only produced four points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while also getting a +/- of -14.

He also fouled out late in the fourth period, as San Beda went on to take a 76-66 win -- and with it, the Season 99 championship.

“Una masakit dahil yun nga, hindi namin nakuha. That time talagang parang nabibingi na ako eh, down na ako,” said the long-time Mapuan.

Bonifacio fouled out during Mapua’s last stand wherein they cut the lead to seven, 73-66, but he said that he still had high hopes for his teammates.

“Sabi ko, keep on playing, keep on playing hard. Ibigay niyo lang yung best niyo hanggang ‘di pa tapos. Ako, na-frustrate na ako dahil sa yun nga, puro foul,” he shared.

Bonifacio, together with Clint Escamis, and Paolo Hernandez, failed to lead Mapua in ending the Cardinals’ 32-year title drought, but he had nothing but words of support for his team.

“Despite natalo, proud pa ‘rin ako sa mga kasama ko dun sa binigay nilang sa best nila, sa coaching staff, talagang kinapos lang kami nung fourth quarter. Ayun. Proud pa rin ako sa mga teammates ko,” he said.

Mapua will parade a relatively intact roster next season, one that will be led by the reigning ROTY-MVP Escamis, which is why the Magnolia Hotshots draftee sees a bright future ahead for the Cardinals.

“Malaking potential ang maiiwan,” said Bonifacio.

“Tapos may mga recruit din na madadagdag. Sabi ko sa kanila nung nasa dugout na maging motivation sa kanila yung nangyari ngayon, nakita niyo naman kung gaano sila kasaya. dapat maging motivation sa kanila na hindi natin nakuha yun ibig sabihin, marami pang kulang, marami pang kailangang i-improve.”

“Babaunin niyo yung motivation niyo na yun para sa next with Clint Escamis na matitira pa, Peter Rosillo. The future is bright for Mapua.”

As for his next career move, he said that he would be consulting with his agent Danny Espiritu.

“Actually ngayon, wala pa kaming ano dahil magme-meeting pa kami ni Boss Danny about sa future ko, kung makakapirma ako sa PBA. Magme-meeting pa lang kami this week,” he said.

As for former Mapuan and present Magnolia coach Chito Victolero, Bonifacio said that the only conversation that they had was about his current play in the NCAA Finals.

“Talagang focus muna ako sa series eh, sa NCAA. Huling usap namin nung about sa ganun, sabi niya focus muna ako sa NCAA championship,” explained Bonifacio.

If signed by the Hotshots, he will be joining a 7-1 squad and will be trying to crack Magnolia’s big man rotation that includes import Tyler Bey, James Laput, Abu Tratter, and the rest of their frontline.

