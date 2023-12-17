Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Red Lions are kings of NCAA anew Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 17 2023 07:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The San Beda University Red Lions celebrate after winning the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball championship in Quezon City on December 17, 2023. The Red Lions beat the Mapua Cardinals, 76-66, in Game 3 of the Finals series. San Beda edges Mapua to reclaim NCAA basketball crown Read More: basketball NCAA NCAA Season 99 NCAA basketball San Beda Red Lions Mapua Cardinals /sports/12/17/23/clutch-queen-alyssa-valdez-once-again-lives-up-to-her-moniker/entertainment/12/17/23/one-piece-anime-to-get-a-remake/news/12/17/23/covid-hospitalization-sa-mga-pribadong-ospital-sa-ncr-nasa-20-percent-na/news/12/17/23/asean-japan-agree-to-uphold-intl-law-unclos-to-maintain-peace-in-wps/sports/12/17/23/esports-mlbb-runs-it-back-awards-malaysia-m6-hosting