Red Lions are kings of NCAA anew

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 17 2023 07:46 PM

The San Beda University Red Lions celebrate after winning the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball championship in Quezon City on December 17, 2023. The Red Lions beat the Mapua Cardinals, 76-66, in Game 3 of the Finals series.

