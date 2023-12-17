NCAA: Is San Beda star Jacob Cortez headed to La Salle?

San Beda star Jacob Cortez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Jacob Cortez was one of the key stars who helped the San Beda Red Lions in clinching the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The 5-foot-10 guard, who posted averages of 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 23 games this season, was vital in the Mendiola-based squad’s Game 3 victory after getting eight markers, eight assists, and three boards in limited action.

Cortez suffered cramps and only played 25 minutes in Sunday's do-or-die game, which is why he was glad how the whole team stepped up during the times when he was on the bench.

“Not just me, everyone stepped up,” said Cortez after the game.

The son of former De La Salle Green Archers star Mike Cortez also shared how he expressed his confidence towards his squad to SBU head coach Yuri Escueta.

“Hindi [ako kinabahan], ako nga nagsabi kay coach Yuri na kaya nila ‘yon. I have full confidence with my teammates,” Cortez bared.

But now that he has won a title with the Red Lions, is Cortez bound to transfer to his father’s alma mater?

The "King Lion" revealed that he is aware of the newly-crowned UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball champions’ interest in getting his services.

“There’s interest from La Salle,” acknowledged Cortez, who also previously attended La Salle Green Hills.

And when asked if he will be shutting down rumors about his transfer, here is how he responded:

“I don’t know, I don’t know.”

He also said that there is interest from other UAAP schools, but for Cortez, his priority for now is to enjoy the Red Lions’ championship.

“No one thought we'd be here. Everyone thought we were rebuilding,” he said.

“The mission is complete, we proved everyone wrong, I just want to enjoy myself.”

