San Beda edges Mapua to reclaim NCAA basketball crown

San Beda’s Jacob Cortez. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — San Beda University has finally found its way back to the top of NCAA men’s basketball.

The Red Lions emerged victorious over Mapua University, 76-66, in the league’s Season 99 men’s basketball Finals Game 3 on Sunday in front of 23,077 spectators at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

This is the first time that San Beda has clinched the NCAA hoops title since their three-peat reign from 2016-2018.

In addition, the squad was able to avoid mirroring their fate in 1991 wherein the Cardinals defeated them in the Season 67 Finals series in three games.

This is the Red Lions’ 23rd men’s basketball title in its history in the league.