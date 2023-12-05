PBA: NLEX signs rookies Valdez, Nermal to 2-year deals

NLEX officials with rookie Enoch Valdez. Handout/NLEX.

MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors have signed rookies Enoch Valdez and Jhan Nermal to two-year contracts, the team announced on Tuesday.

Valdez and Nermal were the 18th and 21st overall picks in the recent PBA Season 48 Draft.

Valdez signed with the Road Warriors shortly after concluding his collegiate career with Lyceum in the NCAA. He helped the Pirates reach the Final 4 as the second seed, but they fell to the San Beda Red Lions in two games in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Nermal is a 6-foot-3 forward from Bacolod who previously played in the PBA 3x3 tournament with San Miguel Beer and was also the Most Improved Player in the MPBL Fifth Season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Enoch Valdez and Jhan Nermal to the NLEX Road Warriors family. Both players have showcased exceptional talent, and we believe they will be instrumental in our pursuit of success," said NLEX Road Warriors Team Governor Ronald Dulatre.

Dulatre was officially appointed as the team governor of NLEX last Friday.

"Mr. has played a pivotal role in the Road Warriors' evolution, from their early days in the PBA D-League to their current standing in the Philippine Basketball Association," the team said, highlighting the official's 23 years of service with NLEX.

Dulatre also serves as the Head of Treasury, Risk, and Insurance Management for NLEX.

The Road Warriors currently have a 2-4 win-loss record in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.