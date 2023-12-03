PBA: Meralco staves off end game collapse vs NLEX

Meralco's Chris Banchero attempts a jump shot against the NLEX Road Warriors. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Chris Banchero played hero for Meralco, sinking the teardrop that saved the Bolts from an end game collapse against a surging NLEX side in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Philsports Arena.

The Bolts had it 97-94 against the Road Warriors.

Thanks to Banchero's floater with 2.8 seconds left in the clock, Meralco was able to break a 94-all deadlock.

Then Bong Quinto split his free throws to peg the final count for Meralco.

Prior the victory, Meralco squandered a 29-point spread.

Banchero finished the game with 15 points highlighted by by three treys.

With the victory, Meralco improved to 4-1.

But it came with a price as they lost prized import Suleiman Braimoh got hurt in the final four minutes of the game.

He ended up with 38 points and eight boards.

“We’re worried about Su,” said coach Luigi Trillo following the victory.

“He felt something in his Achilles. Su has been playing so well for us. It’s painful to see a guy like that — good character, I think he’s a perfect fit for us. Seeing him like that just hurts.”

Don Trollano had 24 markers for the Road Warriors, who dropped to 2-4.

The Scores:

MERALCO 97 – Braimoh 38, Banchero 15, Newsome 14, Quinto 12, Almazan 6, Rios 5, Hodge 3, Dario 2, Jackson 2, Pasaol 0, Jose 0, Pascual 0, Bates 0

NLEX 94 – Trollano 24, Chaffee 24, Semerad 11, Herndon 9, Anthony 8, Rosales 7, Nieto 4, Rodger 3, Miranda 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2

QUARTERS: 29-17, 54-34, 82-62, 97-94