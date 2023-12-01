MANILA -- (UPDATED) The NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball finals is finally set.

San Beda University has booked a championship clash against Mapua University after pushing back second-seed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 82-72, in the NCAA Final Four on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Jomel Puno and James Payosing's double-double performances towed San Beda towards the victory. Both had 10 boards and 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Lyceum's Enoch Valdez led all scorers with 28 markers and grabbed seven rebounds – but it was not enough as they absorbed a disappointing loss.

San Beda had to overcome Lyceum, which had a semis bonus, in two games.

Jacob Cortez caught fire in their previous encounter – with a career-high of 28 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals – and forced a decider off an 89-68 win.

From a 51-all deadlock in the third quarter, San Beda unleashed four straight triples to pull away in the match, sparked first by Damie Cuntapay with 4:16 left.

The Pirates fought back with a 5-0 run in hopes to keep the lead in single digits, but Gonzales knocked a trey to embrace a double-digit cushion entering the payoff period.

The Red Lions repelled all their rivals' efforts in the fourth quarter as they sustained their lead up until the buzzer.

Cortez and Jomel Puno also continued the three-point onslaught, which helped retain the lead for the Lions.

San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta praised Lyceum which had flourished throughout the season, ending as the second-seed (13-5).

"I want to commend LPU. They really played (well), grabe 'yung season nila. They really made it hard for us this playoffs," Escueta said in the postgame interview.

"Good job to coach Gilbert (Malabanan) and the players. Grabe effort and energy nila, ibang klase," he added.

Game 1 of the NCAA Finals will be on Wednesday, December 6, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The scores:

San Beda 82- Payosing 18, Puno 15, Gonzales 11, Andrada 10, Cuntapay 9, Cortez 7, Jopia 6, Tagle 3, Visser 3, Alfaro 0

LPU 72- Valdez 28, Bravo 16, Guadana 8, Barba 7, Cunanan 6, Villegas 4, Omandac 3, Montano 0, Umali 0, Penafiel 0

Quarterscores: 26-17; 41-38; 66-56; 82-72